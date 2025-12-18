Earlville earns win at Polo Tournament: Wednesday’s News Tribune Sports Roundup

Girls basketball

Earlville 54, West Carrell 16: At Polo, Rylee Collins scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to the win at the Polo Tournament. Jacey Helgesen chipped in with 13 points, four boards, and five steals and Bailey Miller finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for Earlville (3-7).

Dwight 62, Henry-Senachwine 36: At Dwight, Bella Williams scored 12 points and snatched three steals as the Mallards dropped the nonconference contest to the Trojans. Haper Warner added six points and Grace Anderson and Rachel Eckert had five each for Henry (4-7).

Abingdon-Avon 59, Bureau Valley 30: At Abingdon, Brynley Doty led the Storm with 12 points as BV (4-3, 1-1) dropped the Lincoln Trail Conference contest. Ashley Maupin added eight points for BV.