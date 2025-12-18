Barden Behringer’s double-double, tough defense lead Sandwich to win: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Sandwich 55, Harvard 43: At Harvard, the Indians topped the Hornets in the Kishwaukee River Conference contest.

Braden Behringer led Sandwich (3-6, 1-2) with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Griffin Somlock had 12 points, while EJ Treptow and Nick Michalek each added 10 points. Amari Gray and Eddie Ramirez were cited by Indians coach Matt Chalfin for playing with amazing energy and stepping up in key moments to get rebounds and big defensive stops.

Girls basketball

Earlville 54, West Carroll 16: At the Polo Holiday Tournament, the Red Raiders’ Rylee Collins had 15 points and 12 rebounds in the victory over the Thunder.

Jacey Helgesen added 13 points, four rebounds and five steals, while Bailey Miller recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds for Earlville (3-7).

Fieldcrest 47, Fisher 38: At Wenona, the Knights (6-6, 2-3) led 14-10 after the first quarter, 26-20 at the half and 36-27 heading into the fourth in their Heart of Illinois Conference triumph over the Bunnies.

Fieldcrest was led by Macy Gochanour with a game-high 19 points, while Pru Mangan added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Emma Palaschak

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 61, Midland 50: At Flanagan, the Falcons’ Emma Palaschak swished eight 3-point field goals and finished with 31 points in the win over the Timberwolves.

FCW, which led 25-6 after the opening quarter and 44-14 at halftime, also received 11 points each from Kora Edens and Jaylei Leininger.

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,707, Streator 2,545: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Bulldogs dropped the rivalry dual to the host Pirates.

Lily Michael led Streator with a 531 series and 194 high game. Lisa Lopez added a 476 and 190, and Jenna Onasch a 417 and 157.

Boys bowling

Rochelle 3,224, Ottawa 3,159: At T-Byrd Lanes in Rochelle, the Pirates fell just short to the Hubs in the Interstate 8 Conference dual.

Ottawa was led by Landry Brenbarger’s 583 series and 210 high game. Lucas Day added a 572 series and a high game of 214, while Cash Fowler posted a high game of 234.