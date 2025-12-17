Shaw Local

Stage 212 to host child-friendly New Year’s Eve event

“New Year, New Friends” set for Dec. 27 with characters, photos

Stage 212 in La Salle hosted its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration For Kids on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The child-friendly event was hosted by Buddy the Elf and featured appearances by The Paw Patrol, The Little Mermaid and other characters.

Stage 212 is bringing friends together for their annual child-friendly New Year’s Eve event. “New Year, New Friends: A Children’s New Year’s Eve Event” will be presented at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 27, at the theater, 700 First Street in La Salle. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

By Shaw Local News Network

Stage 212 is bringing friends together for their annual child-friendly New Year’s Eve event. “New Year, New Friends: A Children’s New Year’s Eve Event” will be presented at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 27, at the theater, 700 First Street in La Salle.

Hosted by Elphaba and Glinda, “New Year, New Friends” is a special performance featuring characters from Frozen, The Paw Patrol, and more, and will offer character photo ops.

Professional character photos will be available for purchase.

Tickets for the event are now on sale for just $12 each and may be purchased online at www.stage212.org or by calling the box office at 815-224-3025 and leaving a message.

All patrons aged one year and up must have a ticket. All children must be properly chaperoned. Performances may be added as ticket sales demand.

