Chief Senachwine DAR shares Revolutionary War ancestor stories

Members of the Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter pose in front of the holiday decorations at the Lake Thunderbird Clubhouse during their Dec. 5th Christmas party and potluck. In celebration of America 250, they shared information on the members' Revolutionary War patriots. (Photo provided by Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDAR)

Members of the Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution shared stories of their Revolutionary War ancestors during a Christmas party and potluck Dec. 5 at the Lake Thunderbird Clubhouse.

Members recounted their patriots’ activities during the war, including Samuel Dean, who served with militia at Lexington and later fought at the Battle of Bunker Hill and the Siege of Boston. Dean served four years in the Continental Army.

Other ancestors included Elihu Onion and his father, who “left their horses harnessed in the field where they were working and hurried to the scene of the conflict” upon hearing of the Battle of Concord.

Patriot Peter Green helped capture Fort Ticonderoga in 1777 and fought at the Battle of Monmouth. Michael Dayton served at the Siege of Boston and later on the Pennsylvania frontier. Moses Kingsley marched with his militia company to defend the New York-Vermont border and helped escort captured Hessian soldiers to a prisoner-of-war camp in Massachusetts after the Battle of Bennington.

Two members shared stories of patriots who served in the Continental Navy, including one who sank so many British ships that the Crown sent a commodore to hunt him down.

Other ancestors fought in southern battles including Eutaw Springs, South Carolina; engagements in Georgia; and American victories at King’s Mountain and Cowpens, South Carolina.

During the meeting, chapter chairmen gave reports and delegates were elected for the state conference.

The next chapter meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, at the Henry Public Library. Valerie Jensen will present a program on “Barn Quilts of Bureau County.”