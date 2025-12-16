The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa boys basketball’s Owen Sanders

Capturing 96 of 243 total ballots cast in an online vote, Ottawa boys basketball’s Owen Sanders is The Times Athlete of the Week. Also on the ballot were runner-up Ava Gwaltney (Streator girls basketball), Gunner Varland (Seneca boys wrestling) and Lily Deibel (Marquette girls wrestling).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays, with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Sanders put in a career-high 25 points and added six rebounds, five steals and a pair of blocked shots in the Pirates’ home win over former conference foe Sandwich.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Sanders: Big O.

The team got off to a nice start in your Dean Riley “Shootin’ the Rock” season-opening tournament. What was working for the Pirates?

Sanders: Our ability to get out and run in transition as well as being able to play solid defense to prevent the other team from scoring.

What are your expectations for this year’s team? And for yourself individually?

Sanders: As a team, I expect everyone to want the best for each other and want to win; pass up a good shot for a great shot, stick to our principles on defense. Individually, I want to be the best player I can be and make others around me better as well.

Kingman Gym is widely regarded as not only one of if not the best high school gyms in the area, but in the entire state. What does it mean to you to get to play your home games in Kingman?

Sanders: The atmosphere that is generated at each game in Kingman is amazing, and I love that I can be a part of the ongoing tradition.

What are a few of your other favorite high school gyms you’ve gotten the chance to play in?

Sanders: I have always enjoyed playing in La Salle-Peru’s gym, as well as Kaneland.

What’s your favorite book or book series you’ve ever read?

Sanders: My favorite book series when I was younger was “Baseball Card Adventures." I used to be a big baseball guy and loved learning about old players, so these books were some of my favorites to read while at school.

Which one of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Sanders: The one teammate that can always make me laugh is Dom Parks, no matter the occasion.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Sanders: I would love to listen to Alabama, which is a country band. Of course, I would have to see them in Alabama, because it being their home state.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Sanders: Sam’s is a go-to-spot. The pepperoni-sausage combo is basic, but the best.

Seasonal question: What’s the most memorable Christmas present you received as a kid?

Sanders: When I was younger, I got a set of dragons and knights action figures that were set in battle formation as I walked down the stairs on Christmas morning. Hands down, a memory I’ll never forget.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Sanders: I am a part of the band at OTHS, and I play the trombone.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Sanders: My plan is to go to college for four years and continue playing basketball.