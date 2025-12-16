Streator Library plans Holiday week activities Dec. 22-27

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs from Monday, Dec. 22, through Saturday, Dec. 27.
Activities running all week include a presents-themed scavenger hunt and Lego Club for children, with parental supervision required for Lego activities.
Monday programs:
- Make It: TikTok for teens from 5-6 p.m., teaching safe video creation techniques.
Tuesday programs:
- Afternoon Watercolor for ages 10 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Christmas Party Storytime for young children from 6-6:30 p.m., featuring holiday tales and crafts.
Friday programs:
- Bubble Guppies Playtime for children from 3:30-4:30 p.m., featuring stories, coloring and videos.
Saturday programs:
- First Amendment for Students program for teens from 10-11 a.m. A local lawyer will lead the session emphasizing that “your right to free speech does not end at the classroom door.”
- Android Tech Tutorial for adults from 11 a.m. to noon, focusing on phones and tablets.
All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.