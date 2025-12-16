Streator Library plans Holiday week activities Dec. 22-27

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs from Monday, Dec. 22, through Saturday, Dec. 27. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs from Monday, Dec. 22, through Saturday, Dec. 27.

Activities running all week include a presents-themed scavenger hunt and Lego Club for children, with parental supervision required for Lego activities.

Monday programs:

Make It: TikTok for teens from 5-6 p.m., teaching safe video creation techniques.

Tuesday programs:

Afternoon Watercolor for ages 10 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Christmas Party Storytime for young children from 6-6:30 p.m., featuring holiday tales and crafts.

Friday programs:

Bubble Guppies Playtime for children from 3:30-4:30 p.m., featuring stories, coloring and videos.

Saturday programs:

First Amendment for Students program for teens from 10-11 a.m. A local lawyer will lead the session emphasizing that “your right to free speech does not end at the classroom door.”

Android Tech Tutorial for adults from 11 a.m. to noon, focusing on phones and tablets.

All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.