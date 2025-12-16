Putnam County Library to screen Whistler documentary Dec. 30

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a free screening of “James McNeill Whistler: The Case for Beauty” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30, at the Granville Branch.

The 56-minute documentary explores the life and work of the American artist known for “Portrait of the Artist’s Mother.” The film examines Whistler’s role as an innovator whose commitment to artistic freedom helped usher in modern painting and abstraction.

Through dramatizations and expert commentary, the documentary delves into Whistler’s personality and artistic contributions. His work is considered alongside masters like Velázquez and Rembrandt.

The library will display a reproduction of Whistler’s “Harmony in Blue and Gold: The Peacock Room, 1876-1877” from the Picturing America collection during the program.

The film is rated G and presented through Kanopy. The screening is free and open to the public.

The Granville Branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.