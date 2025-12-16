Shaw Local

Balanced scoring leads Princeton Christian Academy to win at home: Monday BCR Roundup

Princeton Christian Academy's Santi Slevin takes in a layup in the first half of Monday's high school game at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gym in Princeton. Slevin scored 16 points to lead the Eagles to a 62-40 win over Dunlap Excel Aademy.

Princeton Christian Academy's Santi Slevin takes in a layup in the first half of Monday's high school game at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gym in Princeton. Slevin scored 16 points to lead the Eagles to a 62-40 win over Dunlap Excel Aademy.

By Kevin Hieronymus

BOYS BASKETBALL

PCA 60, Dunlap Excel Academy 40: Santi Slevin scored 16 points, Trustin Crew had 15, Jed Johns 12 and Matthew Gibson 11 as the Princeton Christian Academy Eagles high school team (2-1) won its second straight game Monday at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gymnasium.

Lowpoint-Washburn 57, DePue 46: The Little Giants dropped a nonconference game at home Monday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall 61, Somonauk 35: The Red Devils had their best scoring effort of the season at home Monday with Charlie Pellegrini scoring 16 points, Caroline Morris 15 and Natalia Zamora and Bernadette Larsen 10 each.

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL