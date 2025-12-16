Balanced scoring leads Princeton Christian Academy to win at home: Monday BCR Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
PCA 60, Dunlap Excel Academy 40: Santi Slevin scored 16 points, Trustin Crew had 15, Jed Johns 12 and Matthew Gibson 11 as the Princeton Christian Academy Eagles high school team (2-1) won its second straight game Monday at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gymnasium.
Lowpoint-Washburn 57, DePue 46: The Little Giants dropped a nonconference game at home Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hall 61, Somonauk 35: The Red Devils had their best scoring effort of the season at home Monday with Charlie Pellegrini scoring 16 points, Caroline Morris 15 and Natalia Zamora and Bernadette Larsen 10 each.