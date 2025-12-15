La Salle County Sheriff: buckle up at Christmas, New Year’s

This holiday season, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is joining state police and local partners to keep holiday travel safe.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaigns run through Jan. 5, 2026.

Officers will patrol for seat-belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving due to alcohol or drugs, including cannabis.

“Christmas and New Year’s bring more vehicles, longer trips and more festivities,” said Sheriff Adam Diss. “Seat belts remain one of the simplest and most effective ways to save your life in a crash. We’re asking every driver and passenger to buckle up, every trip, every time — and to plan a sober ride before the celebrations begin. If you drink alcohol or use cannabis, don’t drive.”

Plan with these tips:

• Before you go out, choose a sober driver or plan to use a taxi, public transit or a ride share service (Uber, Lyft, etc.).

• If you host, offer alcohol‑free beverages and help guests arrange sober transportation.

• If you’ve used cannabis, do not drive. Effects can be delayed and impair reaction time and judgment.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over safely and call 911.

• Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seat belt. It’s your best defense against an impaired driver.

This Christmas/New Year’s enforcement effort is supported by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. It aligns with Illinois’ statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Click It or Ticket” and “It’s Not a Game” campaigns.