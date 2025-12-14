L-P’s Marquis Lorenzi wins Cavaliers Classic bowling: NewsTribune Saturday Roundup

Boys bowling

At Peru: La Salle-Peru senior Marquis Lorenzi took first place in Saturday’s Cavalier Classic at IV Super Bowl with a 725 series.

The Cavaliers placed fourth as a team, and Mendota was sixth.

Rockford East won the championship with a score of 2,469 followed by Lockport (2,395), Naperville Central (2,214), L-P (2,237), Rock Island (2,213) and Mendota (2,209).

Also contributing to L-P’s fourth-place finish were Aiden McCray (598), Emerson Vasquez (581), Joey Patyk (578) and Cooper Turczyn (551).

Mendota’s Alex Holland placed 10th (668), with teammate Paxton Bauer (651) right behind in 11th. Caeleb Ensor rolled a 540 series.

Top bowlers for Hall (2,019) were Blake Miller (540) and Smith Cathuers (520).

Ryan Soliman rolled a 554 series to lead St. Bede (1,938), with Evan Jasiek adding a 549.

Girls basketball

Serena 39, St Bede 36: The Bruins ended a tough week with their third loss by a total of eight points, including Saturday’s three-point loss at Serena. Leading the way for the Bruins were Lili McClain with 13 points and Hannah Heiberger with eight.

Eastland 60, Earlville 24: The Red Raiders fell in tournament play at Polo.

Boys basketball

Amboy 55, LaMoille 32: The Clippers made the short tip to LaMoille a successful one in nonconference play.

Men’s basketball

Truman 67, IVCC 65: The Eagles lost a close one in Chicago.

Women’s basketball

Truman 50, IVCC 42: The Eagles lost in a Saturday matinee in Chicago.

Note: The Princeton girls game at Wethersfield and the Wethersfield at Henry-Senachwine boys game were postponed by the weather Saturday.