Ottawa girls best Seneca; Streator boys bring home road win: The Times Friday Roundup

Girls basketball

Ottawa 48, Seneca 30: At Seneca, the visiting Pirates improved to 6-3 with the nonconferene victory, sinking the host Fighting Irish to 3-5.

Point guard Kennedy Kane put in a team-high 12 points, Aubrey Sullivan and Ashlynn Ganiere each had 10, Mary Stisser scored six, and Libby Muffler finished with five for Ottawa, which led 22-12 at the half.

For Seneca, Graysen Provance scored nine points, Elsa Douglas and Camryn Stecken pitched in six apiece, and Tessa Krull finished with five.

Boys basketball

Streator 54, Manteno 39: At Manteno, the visiting Bulldogs moved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with their fourth consecutive victory.

“Big-time effort on the road, brought it on ‘D,’ closed quarters strong, balanced effort on offense,” Streator coach Beau Doty posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the game.

LA Moton (14 points), Joe Hoekstra (13 points) and Christian Bruton (11 points) all scored in double digits for the Bulldogs. Brennen Stillwell (nine points) and Riley Stevens (seven points) also led the attack.

Hinckley-Big Rock 76, Leland 61: At Leland, the visiting Panthers dropped the Little Ten Conference contest to slip to 4-3 on the season.

Declan Brennan had a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double to pace Leland. Tristan Garcia added 10 points.

Newark 69, LaMoille 37: At LaMoille, the visiting Norsemen (6-3 overall, 2-0 Little Ten) earned the LTC triumph.

Cody Kulbart posted an 18-point, 18-rebound, four-assist, four-steal double-double for Newark, and Reggie Chapman contributed 20 points, six assists and five steals. Austin Reibel added a dozen points.

Indian Creek 67, Earlville 35: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (0-6 overall, 0-2 Little Ten) suffered the conference loss despite 16 points courtesy of Landen Tirevold and 13 off the hands of Colton Fruit.

Somonauk 55, DePue 37: At DePue, the visiting Bobcats received 17 points from Landin Stillwell, 12 courtesy of Tristan Reed and 10 more from Cole Gudmunson in the Little Ten Conference triumph.

Johnsburg 90, Sandwich 65: At Sandwich, the host Indians (2-6 overall, 0-2 Kishwaukee River) dropped the high-scoring affair.

Nick Michalek’s 16 points and five assists, EJ Treptow’s 14 points and Griffin Somlock’s 10 points and seven assists spearheaded the Sandwich attack.

“Too many defensive lapses against a really good shooting team,” Sandwich coach Matt Chalfin said.

Hall 61, Fieldcrest 52 (OT): In the championship semifinals of the Colmone Classic in Spring Valley, the Knights fell in overtime to the tournament hosts.