Hall girls fall at Kewanee, BV girls lose to Mercer County: BCR/NewsTribune Friday Roundup

Girls basketball

Kewanee 35, Hall 25: The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers East game in Kewanee on Friday.

Mercer County 43, Bureau Valley 34: The Storm fell to the Golden Eagles in nonconference play at the Storm Cellar.

Brooke Helms and Libby Endress each scored nine points for the Storm and Brynley Doty added eight.

Boys basketball

Newark 69, LaMoille 37: The Lions fell in a Little Ten Conference game at Dean Madsen Gymnasium in LaMoille.

Indian Creek 67, Earlville 35: Landen Tirevold had 16 points and Colton Fruit added 13 points for the Red Raiders in a Little Ten Conference loss at home.

Somonauk 55, DePue 37: Landin Still scored 17 points to lead the Bobcats to a Little Ten Conference win at DePue.