Two holiday events set in Streator this weekend

A "Merry Christmas" sign welcomes visitors to Streator City Park during last years event. There are thousands of lights strung across the park by Light Up Streator volunteers. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce will host a pair of holiday shopping events as the city kicks off a weekend of Christmas activities.

Participating businesses will extend their hours until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, for Merry on Main. Stores will offer sales and holiday giveaways through Saturday, Dec. 13.

The Streator Family YMCA, 710 Oakley Ave., will host a Holiday Drop & Shop from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, giving parents time to shop while stores remain open late. Pre-registration is required online on their website, by calling 815-672-2148 or registering in person.

Santa will visit Refurbished Treasures from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Chamber members will hand out free hot chocolate in front of their office at 320 E. Main St., and carolers will perform from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Kerr Clock in Heritage Park.

Light Up Streator will host its annual Christmas in the Park celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, in City Park. The group’s display of thousands of lights will be illuminated in the park.

For a list of participating Merry on Main businesses, visit the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or call 815-672-2921.