Suspect in Mendota standoff faces up to 5 years

He choked his girlfriend with a shirt wrapped around her neck. Mendota police went to arrest him and a three-hour standoff ensued. Now, Shaquille Jones likely is going prison.

Jones, 32, of Chicago appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a blind plea to aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, La Salle County prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than five years in prison when Jones stands for sentencing Feb. 6.

Jones was charged Sept. 23 after the victim in the case went to Mendota police and said she and Jones had an early-morning argument that turned violent. Jones, she told police, tried to choke her and then took her phone and laptop to keep her from calling police.

Jones would not come out of the residence, prompting a midday standoff with Mendota police that brought the 1100 block of Fifth Street to a standstill.

“He pretty much barricaded himself in there,” Mendota Police Chief Jason Martin said at the time. “We made contact (through a window), built a rapport with him, got him to calm down.”

No shots were fired and Jones surrendered without injury to himself or others.