Princeton girls roll to 59-17 win at Mendota: BCR Thursday roundup

Girls basketball

Princeton 59, Mendota 17: The Tigresses took a 28-6 halftime lead on the way to a Three Rivers East victory Thursday at Mendota.

Camryn Driscoll had 18 points, Payton Brandt 17 and Keighley Davis 13 for PHS.

Roanoke-Benson 38, St Bede 35: The Bruins came up short in Tri-County Conference play at Roanoke. Leading the way for St. Bede were Lili McClain with 16 points and Ashlyn Heersink with eight.

Boys basketball

Princeton Christian Academy 44, DePue JV 37: Trustin Crew scored 19 points and Matthew Gibson added 10 to lead the Eagles (1-1) to their first win of the season at home Thursday. Also for PCA, Santi Slevin scored nine points and Jed Johns had six.

Boys wrestling

At Winnebago: St. Bede defeated Dakota 42-34, but lost to the host Indians 60-18 in a nonconference triangular.

Double winners for the Bruins were Michael Benge with two falls at 126 and Max Moreno with a fall and forfeit.

Weston Heersink (215) won by fall over Winnebago. Karson Kelly (215) won by fall over Gavin Sinkiawic and William Sramek (285) won by fall against Dakota. The Bruins picked up four forfeit wins.

At Princeton: The Tigers defeated Mendota but fell to Riverdale under the spotlights at Prouty Gym.