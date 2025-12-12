Henry, Princeton girls basketball win: NewsTribune Thursday roundup

Girls basketball

Henry-Senachwine 33, Putnam County 9: Brooklynn Thompson had nine points and eight rebounds while Grace Anderson had eight points and eight rebounds as the Mallards won the Tri-County Conference game at Granville.

Princeton 59, Mendota 17: The Tigresses took a 28-6 halftime lead on the way to a Three Rivers East victory.

Camryn Driscoll had 18 points, Payton Brandt 17 and Keighley Davis 13 for PHS.

Roanoke-Benson 38, St Bede 35: The Bruins came up short in Tri-County Conference play at Roanoke.

Leading the way for St. Bede were Lili McClain with 16 points and Ashlyn Heersink with eight.

Boys swimming

Sterling 58, La Salle-Peru 35: Bo Weitl won the 500-yard freestyle (6:01.78) and Wyatt Dauber won the 100 backstroke (57.73) in defeat for the Cavs at the Illinois Valley YMCA.

Boys wrestling

At Winnebago: St. Bede defeated Dakota 42-34, but lost to the host Indians 60-18 in a nonconference triangular.

Double winners for the Bruins were Michael Benge with two falls at 126 and Max Moreno with a fall and forfeit.

Weston Heersink (215) won by fall over Winnebago. Karson Kelly (215) won by fall over Gavin Sinkiawic and William Sramek (285) won by fall against Dakota. The Bruins picked up four forfeit wins.

At Princeton: The Tigers defeated Mendota but fell to Riverdale under the spotlights at Prouty Gym.