FCW girls, Serena boys basketball notch conference triumphs: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls basketball

FCW 41, Fisher 34: At Flanagan, the host Falcons found themselves in a tie game at the half and trailed by one going into the fourth quarter of an eventual Heart of Illinois Conference triumph.

Emma Palaschak drained three 3s on her way to a team-high 13 points, Ava Price added nine points, Kora Edens had eight, and Jaylei Leininger scorer seven for Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland.

Tri-Valley 77, Fieldcrest 49: At Minonk, the host Knights (5-5 overall, 1-2 HOIC) trailed throughout the Heart of Illinois loss.

TeriLynn Timmerman and Macy Gochanour recorded 15 points apiece for Fieldcrest. Pru Mangan added 14.

Reed-Custer 41, Streator 31: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs (1-10 overall, 0-4 Illinois Central Eight) were dealt the competitive ICE defeat.

Genoa-Kingston 47, Somonauk/Leland 22: At Genoa, the visiting Bobcats were topped in a nonconference contest.

Leaders for Somonauk/Leland included Kiley Mason (nine points), Alexa Larson (six points), Ashley McCoy (eight rebounds) and Ella Roberts (six rebounds).

Boys wrestling

Ottawa 39, St. Viator 34; Fenwick 50, Ottawa 20: At Arlington Heights, the Pirates – now 5-8 – came out with a split in the nonconference triangular, topping their hosts in the final bout, Jerome Bidwell via an 11-3 decisioning to tip things in Ottawa’s favor.

Seneca 46, Clifton Cental 36; Seneca 66, Dwight 9: At Dwight, the Fighting Irish prevailed in a triangular of old conference foes, with Landen Venecia earning the 100th victory of his varsity career, a 16-1 technical fall.

Two-win nights for Seneca were put in by Logan Kubat (two first-period pins) and Landen Hebel (two forfeits). Adding pinfall victories in the triangular were Devon Daemicke, Venecia, Gunner Varland, Ethan Othon and Raiden Terry (technical).

Boys basketball

Sandwich 53, Genoa-Kingston 51 (OT): At Sandwich, the host Indians (2-5) were boosted by a double-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds put in by Brady Behringer. Nick Michalek (11 points), Griffin Somlock (10 points, four assists, four steals) and EJ Treptow (nine points, seven rebounds) also paced Sandwich.

Serena 68, IMSA 58: At Aurora, the visiting Huskers (4-3 overall, 1-1 Little Ten) had five young men score in double digits for the LTC victory over Illinois Math & Science Academy.

Ethan Stark (16 points), Payton Twait (14), Wyatt Stone (13), Cash Raikes (13) and Hendrix Johnson (10) paced the Serena attack.