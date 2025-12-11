Shaw Local

Streator Library plans holiday week activities Dec. 15-20

Programs include Santa photos, crafts, mystery book club, games

The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing.

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of holiday programs from Monday, Dec. 15, through Saturday, Dec. 20. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of holiday programs from Monday, Dec. 15, through Saturday, Dec. 20.

Activities running all week include a Grinch-themed scavenger hunt and Lego Club for children, with parental supervision required for Lego activities.

Monday programs:

  • Make It: TikTok for teens from 5-6 p.m., teaching safe video creation techniques.

Tuesday programs:

  • Afternoon Watercolor for ages 10 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Elf Storytime for young children from 6-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday programs:

  • Cozy Mystery Book Club for adults from 1-2 p.m.
  • Game Time for teens from 3-4 p.m.
  • Murder Mystery Meetup for teens and adults from 6-7 p.m.

Thursday programs:

  • Mother Goose Club for toddlers from 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Magnet Mayhem for ages 8 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Evening Acrylic painting for ages 10 and up from 6-7 p.m.

Friday programs:

  • Peppa Pig Playtime for children from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday programs:

  • Pictures with Santa and Grinch party from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The event is sensory-friendly from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.

