Streator Library plans holiday week activities Dec. 15-20

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of holiday programs from Monday, Dec. 15, through Saturday, Dec. 20.
Activities running all week include a Grinch-themed scavenger hunt and Lego Club for children, with parental supervision required for Lego activities.
Monday programs:
- Make It: TikTok for teens from 5-6 p.m., teaching safe video creation techniques.
Tuesday programs:
- Afternoon Watercolor for ages 10 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Elf Storytime for young children from 6-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday programs:
- Cozy Mystery Book Club for adults from 1-2 p.m.
- Game Time for teens from 3-4 p.m.
- Murder Mystery Meetup for teens and adults from 6-7 p.m.
Thursday programs:
- Mother Goose Club for toddlers from 11-11:30 a.m.
- Magnet Mayhem for ages 8 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Evening Acrylic painting for ages 10 and up from 6-7 p.m.
Friday programs:
- Peppa Pig Playtime for children from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Saturday programs:
- Pictures with Santa and Grinch party from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The event is sensory-friendly from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.