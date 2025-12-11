Streator Library plans holiday week activities Dec. 15-20

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of holiday programs from Monday, Dec. 15, through Saturday, Dec. 20. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of holiday programs from Monday, Dec. 15, through Saturday, Dec. 20.

Activities running all week include a Grinch-themed scavenger hunt and Lego Club for children, with parental supervision required for Lego activities.

Monday programs:

Make It: TikTok for teens from 5-6 p.m., teaching safe video creation techniques.

Tuesday programs:

Afternoon Watercolor for ages 10 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Elf Storytime for young children from 6-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday programs:

Cozy Mystery Book Club for adults from 1-2 p.m.

Game Time for teens from 3-4 p.m.

Murder Mystery Meetup for teens and adults from 6-7 p.m.

Thursday programs:

Mother Goose Club for toddlers from 11-11:30 a.m.

Magnet Mayhem for ages 8 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Evening Acrylic painting for ages 10 and up from 6-7 p.m.

Friday programs:

Peppa Pig Playtime for children from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday programs:

Pictures with Santa and Grinch party from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The event is sensory-friendly from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.