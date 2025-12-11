Newark, Fieldcrest boys both capture victories: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Newark 80, Dwight 67: At Newark on Wednesday, the host Norsemen recorded their fifth win of the season with the nonconference topping of the Trojans.

Reggie Chapman (10 assists) and Cody Kulbartz (10 rebounds) each put in 23 points to post double-doubles for Newark (5-3). Austin Reibel added 15 points, with Kellen Westerfield pitching in 11.

Fieldcrest 67, Kewanee 54: At Hall’s Colmone Classic in Spring Valley, the Knights won their pool and advanced to Friday’s championship semifinals with the win over the Boilermakers.

Girls basketball

Sandwich 48, Harvard 32: At Harvard, the visiting Indians defeated their winless hosts in the Kishwaukee River Conference matchup.