Marquette Academy student wins DAR Good Citizens award

Ava Offermann has been named Marquette Academy’s 2025-2026 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award winner. (Photo provided by Julie Verona)

The award, created in 1934, recognizes high school seniors who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

Offermann serves as Student Council executive president, student ambassador, Key Club president, varsity volleyball captain, yearbook chief editor and senior retreat leader. She also participates in varsity ACES and various other clubs and organizations.

Offermann is part of the IVCC Running Start Program and will graduate this spring with both Associate of Arts and an Associate of Science degree. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at IVCC and the National Honor Society.

She has been accepted into Northern Illinois University’s engineering program, where she will pursue a degree in mechatronics engineering.

Offermann has been invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the DAR program. Chosen students must submit a personal statement and essay, with scholarships awarded to essay winners at chapter, state, division and national levels.