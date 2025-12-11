LaSalle Peru Basketball and bowling earn wins: Wednesday’s LaSalle News Tribune Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

LaSalle-Peru 68, Rockford Christian 56: At Rockford, the Cavaliers won for the third straight time with the victory in the nonconference over the Royal Lions.

Henry-Senachwine 70, LaMoille 38: At LaMoille, Wyatt Wealer and Landon Harbison scored 13 points each as the Mallards cruised to the nonconference win. jake Miller added 12 points and Bobby Gaspardo added 10 for Henry (4-1).

Mendota 70, Eureka 62: At Spring Valley, Cole Tilman led five Trojan players in double figures with 20 points as Mendota improved to 4-1. Oliver Munoz scored 15, Drew Becker 12, Dane Doyle 11 and Aden Tilman 10 for Mendota.

Fieldcrest 67, Kewanee 54: At Spring Valley, the Knights stayed perfect on the season with the win at the Colmone Classic. Fieldcrest is now 4-0.

Boys bowling

LaSalle-Peru 3,511, Kaneland 2,637: At Peru, Grady Sandor led the Cavaliers with a series of 643 and Michael Lorenzi rolled a 641 for LSP.

Girls bowling

LaSalle-Peru 3,202, Ottawa 2,781: At Ottawa, Leah Ricci led the way for the Lady Cavs with a 598 series.

Womens basketball

Kankakee 73, Illinois Valley Community College 63: At Ogelsby, the eagles dropped their third straight falling to 4-5 overall.