La Salle-Peru High School names Renaissance Students of the Month

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Marissa Windsor, Clarissa Casas, Leo Maier, Cooper Jackson, Jeniah Gaitan, Luke Reinmann, Zayden O’Dell, Morgan Knowles, Dylan Kofoid and Mariah Roberson.

Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Maier was also chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Carus.