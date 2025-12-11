Fort du Rocher DAR Chapter plans February author event

Donna Jungnickel and Nora Geuther of the Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Mendota received certificates as five-year members. Audrey Sauter is not pictured. (Photo provided by Diane McCully)

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Dec. 6 at First Presbyterian Church in Mendota with Regent Beverly Richardson presiding.

The chapter will host a Zoom meeting with author K.M. Waldvogel at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the La Salle Public Library to discuss her book “Spies, Soldiers, Couriers & Saboteurs: Women of the American Revolution.” The public is invited to attend the presentation.

The book tells stories of courageous women during the Revolutionary War period. Books have been purchased for area libraries.

The chapter discussed continued donations to Freedom House in Princeton, with item collection planned for spring.

During reports, Registrar Ruth Meinhardt announced the chapter has 37 members with one pending final approval. She presented 5-year certificates to Nora Geuther, Audrey Sauter and Donna Jungnickel. Meinhardt has resigned as registrar, with Linda Byrd filling the position.

Four schools entered the Good Citizen Award program this year: Mendota High School, LaSalle-Peru High School, Earlville High School and Leland High School. Aden Tillman of Mendota won and will advance to the next level.

During the educational portion, members learned about Native American Code Talkers who used their native languages to send messages during both world wars, and about George Wythe, a legal scholar and mentor to Thomas Jefferson who signed the Declaration of Independence.

Members signed cards for veterans and members unable to attend after enjoying a potluck meal.

DAR membership is open to women over 18 who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary War patriot. The organization focuses on education, patriotism and historic preservation.

For more information, visit fortdurocherchapternsdar.com or dar.org, or attend the next meeting.