Streator, Newark boys basketball, Somonauk/Leland, Serena girls pick up wins: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Streator 52, Lisle 36: At Lisle on Tuesday, the Bulldogs brought home a road Illinois Central Eight Conference win from the den of the Lions, waxing a four-point lead at the half into a comfortable advantage by the close of the third.

Streator - now 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the ICE ahead of Friday’s conference visit to Manteno – was paced by Riley Stevens’ 19 points, a dozen courtesy of Joe Hoekstra and an eight-point night from Christian Bruton.

Newark 61, Parkview Christian 46: At Yorkville, the visiting Norsemen captured the nonconference victory to improve to 4-3 on the season.

Reggie Chapman (18 points, six rebounds), Jimmy Kath (15 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and Cody Kulbartz (14 points, 13 rebounds, two blocked shots) were among the leaders for victorious Newark.

Lexington 51, Woodland 41: At Lexington, the visiting Warriors were tied with the one-loss Minutemen at the half before ultimately taking the loss at the hands of their old conference rivals.

Nolan Price scored 15 points, Nate Berry 13 and Jaron Follmer eight for Woodland (3-3).

Midland 61, Flanagan-Cornell 52: At Flanagan, the host Falcons were defeated in the nonconference affair despite a 24-point outing from Logan Ruddy.

Darren Howell added nine points and Reece Pelnarsh eight for Flanagan-Cornell.

Serena 54, Seneca 51 (OT): At Seneca, the visiting Huskers rallied to force overtime and then picked up the nonconferece win.

Payton Twait (16 points), Wyatt Stone (11 points) and Cash Raikes (10 points, seven rebounds) spearheaded the Serena attack.

Amboy 44, Somonauk 39: At Amboy, the visiting Bobcats were dealt the nonconference loss despite a 12-point effort from Landin Stillwell.

Girls basketball

Somonauk/Leland 46, Streator 25: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats received scoring from eight players in defeating the visiting Bulldogs.

Kiley Mason, Ella Roberts, Ashley McCoy and Abby Hohmann combined for 36 of Somonauk/Leland’s 46 points.

Serena 52, Earlville 28: At Serena, the host Huskers (4-5) nearly doubled-up the visiting Red Raiders led by 13-point performances by both Alexa McNally and Anna Hjerpe.

Kendall Whiteaker added 11 points and four steals for Serena, with Parker Twait scoring five points.

Parkview Christian 50, Newark 12: At Yorkville, the visiting Norsemen were dealt the nonconference loss.

Dwight 47, Lexington 34: At Dwight, the host Trojans improved to 7-3 with the nonconference win.

Raiden Terry

Boys wrestling

Seneca 71, Wilmington 12; Seneca 60, Byron 23: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish won a pair, the win over Byron including a pinfall by Raiden Terry (126 pounds) that gave him 100 wins during his varsity career.

Notching two wins on the night for Seneca were Logan Kubat (forfeit, second-period pin), Chris Thompson (two forfeits), Ethan Othon (first-period and third-period pinfalls), Devon Daemicke (first-period pin, forfeit), Avery Phillips (first-period pin, forfeit), Gunner Varland (two first-period pins) and Chase Rod (19-2 technical fall, first-period pin).

Streator 45, Ridgeview/Lexington 12; Streator 47, Dwight 16: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs earned a pair of victories.

Notching two victories for Streator were Jesus Martinez at 138 pounds (20-4 technical fall, second-period pin), Carter Heider at 144 (two first-period pinfalls), Ted Neuman at 150 (8-3 decision, forfeit) and Aiden Ferris at 215 (two forfeits).