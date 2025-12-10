IVCC seeks Hall of Fame nominations for class of 2026

The Illinois Valley Community College Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2026 IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame class.

The deadline to submit nominations is Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. Inductees will be chosen by March and honored on Saturday, June 6, 2026, IVCC said in a news release.

The Hall of Fame, established in 2008, recognizes the academic, fine arts, athletic or career achievements of former students and employees during their time at the college or in their personal and professional lives, according to the news release. Individuals who may not have attended the college but made a significant difference in students’ lives through service or generosity are also eligible.

To date, 76 individuals and five teams or groups have been inducted. Notable inductees include Helen Taylor, whose $100,000 bequest in 1976 led to the creation of the IVCC Foundation, and Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski, who served as the college’s longest-tenured president from 1974 to 1996, the release said.

Wisgoski’s trust recently donated $1 million to the college. In recognition of his gift, the new IVCC Agricultural Education Center will bear his name.

The Foundation will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

Nominations are accepted online at ivcc.edu/halloffame. For more information, contact Alumni & Donor Relations Coordinator Susan Monroe at susan_monroe@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0549.

A list of IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame inductees is available at ivcc.edu/hofinductees.