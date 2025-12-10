Hawthorne Inn celebrates renovation with ribbon cutting

Hawthorne Inn Assisted Living in Peru celebrated the completion of its newly remodeled and expanded suites with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 3. (Photo provided by penny wamhoff)

Hawthorne Inn Assisted Living in Peru celebrated the completion of its newly remodeled and expanded suites with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 3.

The renovation included updates to all suites, hallways, fixtures and dining rooms, incorporating modern amenities to enhance the living experience for residents.

As part of Liberty Village’s Continuum of Care campus, Hawthorne Inn offers a lifestyle that promotes independence for seniors while ensuring assistance is available when needed.

Residents enjoy free membership to the on-site AJ’s Fitness Center and participate in daily social and recreational activities.

Hawthorne Inn is located at 1101 31st St. For more information, call 815-224-2200, option 2.