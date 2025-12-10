Hall tops Putnam County to wrap up Red Pool in at Colmone Classic

The Hall Red Devils wrapped up the Red Pool of the Colmone Classic with a 40-33 win over Putnam County in Tuesday’s nightcap.

The Red Devils will meet the winner of Wednesday’s Fieldcrest-Kewanee game in crossover play at 8 p.m. Friday.

In other games Tuesday, Eureka downed St. Bede 63-48 while IVC defeated Princeton 61-53.

Hall 40, PC 23: Braden Curran hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Red Devils a 12-9 edge after a quarter of action.

But that was as close as the Panthers would get the rest of the way as Noah Plym hit a long range shot as did Braden Bickerman did for Putnam County.

Greyson Bickett scored on a steal and layup and then dished for an assist to Braden Curran, who also picked up a turnaround jumper as well as a putback for a 14-3 run to end the first half for a 23-12 halftime lead.

“Braden was outstanding for us, especially early when we struggled a bit,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “Then we switched Luke Bryant and Greyson Bickett defensively and they did an outstanding job on the Putnam County guards all night.”

Chace Sterling went coast to coast for the layup and then hit the hook shot to get Hall going in the third quarter.

Plym hit another 3-pointer and Braden Curran hit the pull up jumper as the Red Devils’ lead grew to 32-12 on a 23-3 run. It wasn’t until the 1:26 mark when Jonathan Avila banked in a 3-pointer that the Panthers scored in the half.

Brayden Zuniga also hit a shot behind the arc for the Panthers.

“We just didn’t play well tonight,” PC coach Jared Sale said. “We didn’t take care of the ball kind of like against Henry and when we make mistakes the key is to learn from them, but I didn’t think we showed that tonight. Hall has a very good team over there and they showed it tonight.”

Hall was led by Braden Curran with 19 and Plym with nine while the Panthers were led by Traxton Mattingly with five.

Eureka 63, St. Bede 48: Eureka survived a furious fourth quarter comeback by St. , but in the end the size and length of the Hornets were the difference.

With the Hornets taking a slim 12-7 after the first quarter they began to pull away in the second quarter with a 15-1 run led by short jumpers from Brock Monk and Jack Blunier and a 20-7 lead.

St. Bede’s Alec Tomsha drained a 3-pointer, but Eureka got four consecutive offensive rebounds and kicked the ball to Grant Roberts for a 3-pointer and a 33-14 halftime lead.

Three straight trips down the floor from Eureka seen an old fashioned 3-point pay and then 3-pointers from Grant Roberts and Teagan McLaughlin ran the Hornets lead to 52-26.

The Bruins made a furious comeback in the fourth as Tomsha drained three 3-pointers that made it 58-37 and Gino Ferarri added another.

A steal and layup from Gus Burr and a drive to the hoop made it 60-48, but it was too little to late as the Hornets came away with the 63-48 victory.

“Yeah I thought we played well in the first and fourth quarters,” Bruins coach Brian Hanson said. “But we have yet to really string together four quarters. If we can do that we can get some wins.”

The Bruins were led by Tomsha with 17 and Ferrari with 15 who also had 14 rebounds.

IVC 61, Princeton 53: It was a back and forth affair between the Grey Ghosts and the Tigers and in the end, IVC’s second half was enough to pull ahead for the victory.

Princeton led 25-21 at halftime with Gavin Lanham scores 11 of his team-high 15 points.

The Ghosts came out strong to start the second half. Brady Ward picked up the bucket off the assist from Radek Hetelle and then Hetelle followed with a drive down the lane to pull within one at 31-30.

As the teams battled back and forth it was IVC taking the lead into the fourth quarter as Brayden Pheiffer hit a 3-pointer for a 35-33 lead at the buzzer.

Pheiffer got loose for a couple more 3-pointers, but the Tigers began to battle back as Julian Mucha and Ryan Jagers drained 3’s to pull the Tigers with 43-41.

Pheiffer came back with another 3-pointer to put IVC up 48-41. Princeton got back to back 3-pointers from Jackson Mason to cut it to 48-47.

Twice the Tigers got within a point as Lanham got the steal and the layup, but Pheiffer drained his third 3-pointer of the quarter and finished things off with a drive to the basket to help IVC get the 61-53 victory.

“I thought for being bigger than we were that we did a decent job on the boards,” Tigers coach Jason Smith said. “We lost No. 3 (Pheiffer) a couple of times though and we have to do a better job of that, but we are a young team and we will get better as the season goes on.”

Princeton was led by Lanham with 15 while Jack Oester added 11 and Mucha 10. IVC was led by Pheiffer and Ward with 18 each.