Grace Anderson, Harper Schrock lead Henry to victory: NewsTribune Tuesday Roundup

Girls basketball

Henry-Senachwine 42, Galva 32: Grace Anderson scored 19 points and Harper Schrock had eight points and 16 rebounds to lead the Mallards (3-6) to a nonconference victory at Galva.

Also for Henry, Bella Williams had seven points and four steals and Brooklynn Thompson contributed six points and seven rebounds.

Sycamore 57, La Salle-Peru 38: Brie Ruppert scored 15 points with seven rebounds for the Cavs in an Interstate 8 loss at Sycamore.

Wethersfield 71, St Bede 69: The Geese edged the Bruins in overtime in a nonconference tussle on the Academy hardwood.

Lili McClain (26) and Savannah Bray (24) combined for 50 points for the Bruins.

Princeton 52, Rock Falls 21: Keighley Davis scored 18 points and Camryn Driscoll and Payton Brandt added 13 each to lead the Tigresses (7-0) to nonconference win at Prouty Gym.

Miley Bickett led the Rockets (0-6) with six points.

Bureau Valley 62, Knoxville 46: The Storm outscored the Bullets 13-2 in the third quarter to pull away to a victory in their Lincoln Trail Conference opener at Knoxville.

Leading scorers for the Storm were Libby Endress with 21 points, Brynley Doty with 16 and Brooke Helms with eight.

Genoa-Kingston 54, Mendota 29: The Trojans dropped a nonconference game at Genoa.

Boys swimming

At Pontiac: Quinn Kohut, Jackson Layhew, Henry Pinter and Bryce Marks won the 200-meter free relay (2:25.58) for La Salle-Peru (89), which defeated the host Indians (63) while falling to Washington (164).

Boys wrestling

At Mendota: The Trojans took two wins on their home mats, defeating Somonauk 45-30 and Aurora Central 36-24 while falling to Winnebago 42-28.

Boys bowling

Sycamore 3,507, La Salle-Peru 3,405: Grady Sandor rolled a 635 series and Aiden McCray contributed a 613 as the Cavs came up short at Sycamore.

Emmerson Vasquez added a 602 series while Joey Patyk (567) had the Cavs’ high game at 268.