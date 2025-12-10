Shaw Local

Bureau Valley, Princeton girls win nonconference games: BCR Tuesday roundup

Libby Endress

Libby Endress led Bureau Valley to a 62-46 win at Knoxville with 21 points Tuesday.

By Kevin Hieronymus

Girls basketball

Bureau Valley 62, Knoxville 46: The Storm outscored the Bullets 13-2 in the third quarter to pull away to a victory in their Lincoln Trail Conference opener at Knoxville.

Leading scorers for the Storm were Libby Endress with 21 points, Brynley Doty with 16 and Brooke Helms with eight.

Princeton 52, Rock Falls 21: Keighley Davis scored 18 points and Camryn Driscoll and Payton Brandt added 13 each to lead the Tigresses (7-0) to nonconference win at Prouty Gym.

Miley Bickett led the Rockets (0-6) with six points.

Wethersfield 71, St Bede 69: The Geese edged the Bruins in overtime in a nonconference tussle on the Academy hardwood.

Lili McClain (26) and Savannah Bray (24) combined for 50 points for the Bruins.

Boys basketball

Ottawa Christian Academy 49, Princeton Christian Academy 42: The PCA high school team dropped its season opener in the battle of Eagles at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gymnasium in Princeton.

Trustin Crew had 14 points, Santi Slevin and Jed Johns had nine each and Matthew Gibson eight for PCA.

Ottawa’s Kaiden Geiger led all scorers with 22 points.

