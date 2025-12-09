United Way invests $20,000 in community food basket milk program

Anthony Williams, United Way ELC Board Member; Brent Roalson, United Way ELC Board Member; Pat Mansor, United Way ELC Board Member; Josie Navarro, United Way ELC Staff; Sally Honiotes, United Way ELC Staff; Jeff Hettrick, United Way ELC Board Member; Marissa Vicich, Community Food Basket Staff; Amy Novario, Community Food Basket Board Member; Laurie Lehr, Community Food Basket Board Member; Gayle Schmitt, Community Food Basket Board Member (Photo provided by Josie Navarro)

United Way of Eastern La Salle County’s Community Investment Program has allocated $20,000 to the Community Food Basket of Ottawa’s Milk Program to support food security in the region.

The investment helps ensure local families have consistent access to milk, a vital source of protein and essential nutrients for growing children and individuals facing food insecurity.

“United Way of Eastern La Salle County is committed to ensuring our community’s basic needs are met,” Community Investment Committee Chairman Bob Pursley said. “Our committee is grateful for the generous contributors who make it possible for us to provide this allocation to the Community Food Basket of Ottawa.”

The Milk Program provides milk for thousands of families and households throughout eastern La Salle County. Families receive milk vouchers redeemable at local grocer Handy Foods, allowing them to choose and purchase fresh milk with dignity and convenience.

“Access to fresh milk is something many of us take for granted, but for families struggling to make ends meet, it’s not always guaranteed,” Sally Honiotes, executive director of United Way of Eastern La Salle County, said. “We are proud to support a program that meets a fundamental need for so many of our neighbors.”

The support is made possible through contributions from local donors, whose funds are invested strategically through the Community Investment process.