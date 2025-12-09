L-P bowling boys celebrate Senior Night with win over Ottawa: Monday’s NewsTribune Roundup

The LaSalle-Peru bowling team celebrated Senior Night with a 3,275 to 2,701:win over rival Ottawa Monday at Super Bowl. (Photo provided)

Boys bowling

La Salle-Peru 3,275, Ottawa 2,701: The Cavaliers celebrated Senior Night with a win over rival Ottawa at the Super Bowl in Peru.

Marquis Lorenzi led the Cavaliers with a 644 high series while Aiden McCray had high game of 266 with a 628 series. Also contributing to the Cavs’ victory were Joey Patyk (528), Nathan Leffers (471) and Grady Sandor (457).

Mendota 3,602, Geneseo 3,373: Alex Holland led the Trojans on their home lanes with a 727 series and 268 high game. Other high rollers for the Trojans were Kooper Novak (629), Caeleb Ensor (614), Paxton Bauer (564) and Jaxen Daley (562) with Toby Bulen adding a 506.

Girls basketball

La Salle-Peru 39, Mendota 26: A well-balanced outing was just the ticket for the Cavs for a nonconference win on the road Monday.

Brie Ruppert (eight rebounds) and Alexus Hines (six rebounds) each scored nine points, April Pescetto had seven points and Drew Depenbrock added six points and five rebounds.

Dwight 58, Putnam County 19: Kaylynn Hill and Sofia Borri each had five points for the Panthers (0-9) in a Tri-County Conference road loss.

Princeville 41, Henry-Senachwine 22: Grace Anderson had nine points and Harper Schrock had six points and 12 rebounds in defeat for the Mallards at Henry.

LeRoy 61, Fieldcrest 56: The Knights came up short in a HOIC game at LeRoy.

For Fieldcrest (5-4), TeriLynn Zimmerman 24 points and seven steals Pru Mangan had 16 points and Macy Gochanour added 11 points.