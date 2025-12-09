Graves-Hume Library plans December holiday activities

The Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota will host numerous holiday programs throughout December, including book clubs, crafts and special events. (Scott Anderson)

The Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota will host numerous holiday programs throughout December, including book clubs, crafts and special events.

The Giving Tree program runs all month, featuring preselected books available for donation in honor of someone during the Christmas season. Adult and youth display cases are stocked with options, and monetary donations are accepted.

Registration is encouraged for all events by calling 815-538-5142.

December schedule:

Dec. 9:Tweens Read book club at 6 p.m. for grades 5-8.

Dec. 11: Shake, Rattle & Read at 6 p.m. for caregivers and children birth to age 2.

Dec. 15: Christmas at the Library from 6-7 p.m., featuring Willa Mae’s dog show from 6-6:15 p.m., Santa visits from 6:20-7 p.m., and a screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with crafts.

Dec. 16: 3rd Tuesday Book Club at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to discuss “Redbird Christmas” by Fannie Flagg. Adults only.

Dec. 17: Free blood pressure and glucose checks from 2-3 p.m. Shake, Rattle & Read at 11 a.m. Chapter Crew at 4 p.m. for first grade and older.

Dec. 19: After-hours movie “Home Alone” at 4 p.m. for ages 8 and older. Registration required.

Dec. 22: K-Pop and Soda Pop from 1-2 p.m. for grades 2-8, featuring soda taste testing, photo card crafts and dance party. Abe’s Readers book club at 6 p.m. for high school students.

Dec. 29: International snacks for grades 5-8 at 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: DIY Fidgets at 1 p.m. for grades 2-8.

All programs are free unless otherwise noted.