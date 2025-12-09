BV-Princeton’s combined 169 points fall short of Colmone Classic record

Bureau Valley's Carson Gruber (right) drives on Princeton's Jackson Mason during Saturday's Colmone Classic action at Hall High School. Gruber matched the tournament record with nine 3-pointers in the Storm's 86-83 double overtime loss. (Mike Vaughn)

The 2025 Colmone Classic started with a real classic Saturday with a double overtime game that saw Princeton outlast rival Bureau Valley 86-83.

So it was worth a look at all-time tournament records.

While the two teams lit up the scoreboard for 169 points, it fell short by seven of the record for combined points of 176 points set by Bureau Valley (92) vs. Putnam County (84) in 2019, also in double overtime.

The most points scored by one team in a game is 99 by Chips Giovanine’s Western Rams against Wyanet in 1976 on the way to their third straight Colmone Classic title. In the same game, the Rams also set the record for most field goals made with 46.

Bureau Valley’s Carson Gruber tied a tournament record for most 3-pointers in a single game with nine, also matched by Rock Falls’ Kuitim Heald in 2024 and Adam Parrot of Stark County in 2004. Gruber added a pair of 3s on Monday against IVC, needing eight in his final two games to match Heald’s tournament record of 19 3s.

Gruber finished with what is believed to be a freshman tournament record of 37 points against Princeton. Hall’s Noel Santiago scored a tournament record 43 in 2008 vs. Plano. The tournament scoring record belongs to Ryan Weir of Pontiac with 124 points in 2019.

The most field goals in a game are 12 by Flanagan 7-footer Bill Braksick in 1980.

Princeton senior Ryan Jagers shot a perfect 10 of 10 from the charity stripe against Bureau Valley. The tournament record for most free throws in a game is 15, held by four players: Hall’s Mac Resetich (2022) and Bob Booker (1978), PC’s Keith Garcia (1976) and Fieldcrest’s Eric Heider (2002). Resetich has the most in a single tournament with 36 free throws in 2022.

Princeton's Jack Oester shoots over Bureau Valley's Blake Foster in Saturday's Colmone Classic action at Hall High School. The Tigers won 86-83 in double overtime. (Mike Vaughn)

Shot clock in play

The 35-second shot clock is being implemented in the Colmone Classic this week. It is giving area high school teams a look into the future as shot clocks will be fully used at the start of the 2026-27 season.

There were a few moments of confusion when the shot clock buzzer went off as the defending team rebounded and hesitated knowing what to do.

Princeton got its first look at the shot clock in Saturday’s double overtime win over rival Bureau Valley. The shot clock had not been used at Ottawa’s Thanksgiving Tournament.

Princeton coach Justin Smith said the shot clock really didn’t impact the Tigers, but joked, “I wish it would have at times.”

“The only adjustment was when the buzzer went off, we would stop playing. Other than that, it was basketball,” Smith said. “I don’t mind it. As long as we keep the rules with shot clock simple for everyone involved, including the officials and the clock keeper, I think it will be a good thing.”