Ottawa YMCA CEO Joe Capece receives statewide leadership award

(Photo provided by Kelly Petterson)

Joe Capece, chief executive officer of the Ottawa YMCA, has received the CEO Leadership Legacy Award from the YMCA Illinois Alliance.

The award, one of the Alliance’s highest honors, recognizes a current YMCA CEO who demonstrates extraordinary leadership within their organization, community and the statewide YMCA movement. It was presented at the Fall Staff Rally in Bloomington on Sept. 25-26.

Capece’s leadership has been distinguished by his commitment to advancing the YMCA’s mission of strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. In 2024, he successfully led a capital campaign to build a new YMCA facility, expanding program capacity and creating a modern, inclusive space for families and individuals.

“Joe exemplifies what it means to be a cause-driven leader,” Membership Director Kelly Petterson said. “His vision, integrity, and dedication to the YMCA mission continue to make a profound difference in the lives of individuals and families across Illinois.”

Capece said the recognition was humbling and credited his staff, volunteers, donors and community partners.

“It has been the honor of my career to serve our community through the YMCA,” Capece said. “The capital campaign to build our new Y was about more than raising funds — it was about creating a place where everyone belongs, where children can learn and grow, and where families can find the support they need.”

The YMCA Illinois Alliance is a statewide coalition of YMCAs working to strengthen community foundations through collaboration, shared resources and advocacy.