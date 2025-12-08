Shaw Local

Ottawa church to serve free meal Dec. 14

By Kate Santillan

The Open Table United Church of Christ will offer a free community meal at noon Sunday, Dec. 14.

The meal features Italian sausage and lentils, fresh salad, homemade bread, and dessert. Attendees can enter the church through the Jackson Street entrance.

The church will also serve a free Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 25. The Christmas dinner includes baked ham, cheesy corn, potato casserole, dinner rolls, cranberry apple fruit sauce, cookies, and beverages.

Open Table United Church of Christ is located at 910 Columbus St. in Ottawa.

