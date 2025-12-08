NCI ARTworks to host reception for two artists Dec. 12

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, for an exhibition featuring photographer Robert McCullough and watercolor artist Peter Jeziorski. (Photo provided by NCI ARTworks)

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, for an exhibition featuring photographer Robert McCullough and watercolor artist Peter Jeziorski.

The reception is free and open to the public. Jeziorski will host a discussion from 5-6 p.m. on art and life inspired by his Polish immigrant upbringing.

Jeziorski is an accomplished watercolor artist who has exhibited works across the Midwest and East Coast for 40 years. Born in Poland, his family moved to the United States when he was 10 and settled in Chicago. He graduated from the American Academy of Art in Chicago, where he studied watercolor painting with Irving Shapiro, and later attended the Art Institute of Chicago.

He has held one-man shows in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, and has exhibited with Knickerbocker Artists in New York City. His early watercolors focused on Midwest farm life and prairie landscapes. After moving to the East Coast, he painted stone houses and bridges in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while working as an executive art director in publishing.

McCullough is a photographer currently residing in Illinois who focuses on farms, woods and small towns. He uses various editing styles to allow images to “show what they want to be.”

The works will be on exhibit and available for purchase at NCI ARTworks Gallery from Dec. 12 through the first week of January