Seneca’s boys, Marquette’s girls wrestle to individual titles: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Seneca 2nd at Irish Invite: At the Seneca Irish Invitational on Saturday, the host Fighting Irish scored a second-place finish in the team standings, finishing with 205 points. Canton scored 233 to win the team title of the 20-team event.

Chris Thompson (113 pounds, 9-2 decision in the championship bout), Ethan Othon (132, 9-4 decision), Gunner Varland (157, 17-0, second-period technical fall) and Landen Venecia (190, second-period pinfall) all scored individual weight-class championships for Seneca, with Varland winning the upper weights Most Valuable Wrestler accolade.

Logan Kubat (106) and Raiden Terry (120) were runners-up for Seneca. Cam Chapman (113) placed third.

Streator’s Jesus Martinez (138 pounds) notched a runner-up finish in his weight class.

Girls wrestling

Deibel takes title at Royal Rumble: At the Larkin Royal Rumble on Saturday, Marquette Academy’s lone entrant – freshman Lily Deibel – captured the championship at 105 pounds, going a perfect 4-0 and winning the title match via a 5-3 decisioning of West Chicago’s Brissia Bucio.

Girls basketball

Wethersfield 43, Serena 36: At Serena, the host Huskers (2-5) were defeated despite a dozen points from Anna Hjerpe and an eight-point performance courtesy of Kendall Whiteaker.

Finley Jobst added five points, five rebounds and four steals.

Dwight 46, Streator 28: At Dwight, the host Trojans (5-3) won the nonconference matchup over the visiting Bulldogs (1-7).

Richmond-Burton 51, Sandwich 34: At Richmond, the visiting Indians slipped to 1-7 overall, 0-2 in the Kishwaukee River Conference.

Riverdale 57, Marquette 41: At the Amboy Shootout, the Crusaders fell to the undefeated Rams.

Kaitlyn Davis (20 points, six rebounds, four blocked shots) and Hunter Hopkins (10 points, six assists) led Marquette.

Boys basketball

West Carroll 69, Leland 54: At Leland, the host Panthers feel despite 19 points from Hayden Spoonmore and 17 courtesy of Declan Brennan.

Sandwich 41, Camanche 39: In Camanche (Iowa), the visiting Indians (1-4) brought home the victory from the Hawkeye State, Sandwich’s first of the young season.

Griffin Somlock with 20 points paced Sandwich’s scoring, with Nick Michalek scoring eight and Amari Gray seven.

Fieldcrest 70, Galva 40: At Spring Valley on the opening day of the Colmone Classic, the Knights opened with a dominant victory.

Fieldcrest will have a chance to win its pool Wednesday, facing Kewanee at 5:30 p.m.