Woodland, Newark, Somonauk boys score double-digit conference triumphs: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Woodland 54, Lowpoint-Washburn 40: At Washburn on Friday night, the visiting Warriors (3-2 overall, 1-0 TCC) moved above .500 for the first time this young season and won their Tri-County Conference opener.

Jaron Follmer continued his hot start with a team-high 15 points to pace Woodland. Nolan Price (11 points), Noah Decker (nine) and Nate Berry (eight) were also among the leading scorers for the Warriors.

St. Bede 68, Dwight 52: At Peru, the visiting Trojans (2-3 overall, 0-1 TCC) fell in their Tri-County Conference opener.

Kaneland 78, Ottawa 32: At Maple Park, the visiting Pirates (3-2 overall, 0-1 Interstate 8) were overwhelmed in their conference opener, trailing 13-4 by the close of the opening quarter and 37-16 at halftime.

Rory Moore scored five points for Ottawa, which was led by seven points apiece off the hands of Jack Carroll and Owen Sanders.

The Pirates are scheduled back in I-8 action next Friday at home against Morris.

Newark 75, Leland 43: At Newark, the host Norsemen earned the Little Ten Conference win over the Panthers.

Leading Newark were Cody Kulbartz with an 18-point, 19-rebound, three-block performance; Austin Reibel with 18 points and five steals; and Reggie Chapman with a 12-point, eight-assist, five-steal outing.

Somonauk 49, Earlville 10: At Earlville, the host Bobcats (2-4, 1-0 Little Ten) defeated the Red Raiders (0-4 overall, 0-1 Little Ten) for the second time this season.

Every player to enter the game for Somonauk scored in the triumph.

Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Serena 41: At Hinckley, the visiting Huskers lost their Little Ten Conference opener.

Fieldcrest 61, Olympia 50: At Minonk, the host Knights improved to 2-0 on the season.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 53, Ottawa 42: At Maple Park, the Pirates were dealt the Interstate 8 Conference defeat to tip off a varsity doubleheader.

Ottawa – now 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the I-8 – hosts Morris next Tuesday before visits to Seneca (Friday) and La Salle-Peru (Saturday).

Girls wrestling

Greisen hits 100 varsity wins: At Seneca, both Sammie Greisen (pinfall in 32 seconds) and Haiden Lavarier (pinfall in 3:11) scored wins in the limited girls matches held.

Greisen’s victory was the 100th of her high school career. She is the first female Seneca wrestler to reach the milestone.

Sammie Greisen

Boys wrestling

Seneca 51, Beardstown 27; Seneca 58, Mendota 17: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish picked up a pair of nonconference victories in a triangular.

Notching two wins on the night for Seneca were: at 126 pounds Raiden Terry (21-6 technical fall, forfeit), at 144 Devon Daemicke (first-period pin, forfeit), at 157/165 Chase Rod (forfeit, first-period pin), at 190 Landen Venecia (two first-period pinfalls) and at 285 Landyn Ramsey (forfeit, third-period pin).