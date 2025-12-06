Charged with having coke, let out of jail, charged again with more coke

Kevin Billups of Peru was awaiting a jury trial for dealing cocaine – jurors were to be selected Monday – when he allegedly, and while on pre-trial release, sold another 2 ounces of cocaine.

The Monday trial is off – and La Salle County prosecutors want a judge to hold Billups in La Salle County Jail until he’s ready for his next trial setting.

Billups appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court on two new charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), both Class X felonies carrying six to 30 years in prison.

According to newly filed court records, Billups met with confidential sources working with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and, on July 30 and Aug. 1, each time delivered roughly an ounce of cocaine in exchange for $1,300.

Prosecutors were ready to argue Friday for keeping Billups behind bars, but Billups wasn’t ready. He asked for time to consult with a private attorney and was granted a Dec. 10 detention hearing. He’ll stay in jail at least until then.

In a filing still to be argued, prosecutors argued Billups shouldn’t go free again in light of the new drug deals. He also skipped a court date ahead of Monday’s would-be trial.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said he’s frustrated with the SAFE-T Act, which gives all suspects a presumption of pre-trial release.

“I’m fed up,” Navarro said.