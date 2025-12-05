Streator, Ottawa bowling teams triumphant; Seneca boys wrestling opens season: The Times Thursday Roundup

Ottawa and Streator logos together

Girls bowling

Streator 2,310, Hall 2,153: At the Streator Elks, the host Bowlin’ Bulldogs rallied after dropping the opening two games of three with a big enough third to steal the series win.

Lily Michael with a 483 series (174 high game) and Kaitlyn Pettyjohn with a 401 (164) paced Streator. Lisa Lopez’s 397 and Jenna Onasch’s 394 were close behind.

Boys bowling

Streator 2,310, Hall 2,153: At the Streator Elks, the host Bowlin’ Bulldogs topped the Red Devils led by a 526 series (189, 182 high games) courtesy of Cody Taylor.

Other high rollers for Streator included Brayden Bradley with a 473 and Tyson Kolojay with a 467 (175).

Ottawa 2,959, Kaneland 2,832: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the host Pirates triumphed over the Knights led by a 598 series (212 high game) off the hands of Bently Thumm.

Lucas Day with a 560 (224) also led the victorious Pirates.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 54, Herscher 27; Sandwich 47, Seneca 34: At Seneca on Thursday, the Fighting Irish opened their season by splitting a pair in a triangular against old Interstate 8 Conference foes.

Recording two wins on the night for Seneca were Chris Thompson at 113 pounds (forfeit, 10-0 major decision), Raiden Terry at 120 (18-3 technical fall, second-period pin), Ethan Othon at 132 (two first-period pinfalls), Gunner Varland at 165 (forfeit, first-period pin) and Landyn Ramsey (first-period pin, forfeit).

Raiden Terry

Contested wins against Seneca were posted by Sandwich’s Dom Urbanski at 126 (second-period pinfall), Logan Murphy at 138 (third-period pin), Jaxson Blanchard at 144 (first-period pin), Jack Forth at 150 (third-period pinfall), Cooper Corder at 157 (17-2 technical fall), Josh Kotalik at 175 (first-period pin) and Kaden Clevenger at 215 (first-period pin).

Kaneland 36, Ottawa 35; Glenbard South 60, Ottawa 18: At Maple Park, the visiting Pirates lost a one-point heartbreaker to Interstate 8 Conference rival Kaneland and also fell to Glenbard South.

Girls basketball

Fieldcrest 60, Dwight 54: At Minonk, the host Knights (5-3) captured the nonconference triumph over the Trojans (4-3).

Leading Fieldcrest were Macy Gochanour (29 points), Pru Mangan (14) and TeriLynn Timmerman (12).

Dwight leaders on the night included Mikayla Chambers (24 points) and Ryan Bean (eight).

Macy Gochanour (Scott Anderson)

Marquette 55, Putnam Co. 19: At Granville, the visiting Crusaders earned the convincing Tri-County Conference triumph at R.M. Germano Gymnasium.

Kaitlyn Davis posted a near triple-double with a 29-point, eight-rebounds, eight-steal effort. Hunter Hopkins added 10 points.

Hinckley-Big Rock 46, Earlville 43: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders lost a close one despite double-doubles from both Audrey Scherer (19 points, 22 rebounds) and Addie Scherer (11 points, 12 rebounds, five steals).

Kyley Helgesen added four points and four assists.

Somonauk/Leland 56, IMSA 9: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats domained Illinois Math & Science Academy for the Little Ten Conference victory.

Kiley Mason (16 points), Abby Hohmann (10 points), Ella Roberts (eight points) and Macey Kinney (seven points) led 10 scorers for Somonauk/Leland.

Eureka 61, FCW 45: At Eureka, the visiting Falcons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference affair despite a 26-point effort from Emma Palaschak.

Kora Edens and McKenna Murphy added seven points apiece for Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland.

Genoa-Kingston 46, Sandwich 29: At Sandwich, the host Indians fell to the Cogs in a nonconference matchup.

Sandwich falls to 1-6.