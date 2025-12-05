St. Bede students named Illinois State Scholars

St. Bede Academy’s Illinois State Scholars are Ryan Soliman (front row, from left), Noah Buck, Lillian Soliman, Yannis Yong, AJ Hermes, Harrison Fess and Jillian Pinter. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

St. Bede Academy announced Thursday seven members of the Class of 2026 have been named Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a prestigious recognition given to top Illinois high school students who possess exemplary academic achievement. Selection is based on a combination of ACT or SAT scores and sixth-semester class rank. The award acknowledges students’ hard work and academic excellence throughout their high school careers.

ISAC designates students as Illinois State Scholars who rank in approximately the top 10 percent of all high school graduates in Illinois each academic year.

The winners are:

Noah Buck (Trinity Catholic Academy) son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Buck of Peru.

Harrison Fess (Holy Family) son of Mr. Frederick and Dr. Kara Fess of Utica.

Aiden “AJ” Hermes (Trinity Catholic Academy) son of Mr. & Mrs. Jim Hermes of Peru.

Jillian Pinter (Peru Catholic) daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Jamie Pinter of LaMoille.

Lillian Soliman (Holy Cross) daughter of Mr. Shawn and Dr. Amy Soliman of Mendota.

Ryan Soliman (Holy Cross) son of Mr. Shawn and Dr. Amy Soliman of Mendota.

Yannis Yong (Trinity Catholic Academy) son of Mr. Promise Yong of Laveen, Arizona and Ms. Zita Yong of Ashburn, Virginia.

“These scholars have shown exceptional dedication to their studies, and we are delighted to see them recognized among Illinois’ finest,” said Dr. David Lawrence, principal of St. Bede Academy. “Their achievements not only reflect their individual talent and determination, but also the spirit of St. Bede. Our St. Bede community couldn’t be prouder of these outstanding scholars and all they have accomplished.”