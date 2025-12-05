Public sewing room opens at Streator library

Members of the library and chamber meet for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new sewing room at Streator Public Library. (From left) Derek Barichello, Streator Chamber director; Ben Hiltabrand, Chamber board president; Beth Palm, Chamber board and ambassador member; Greg Tullis, Streator Rotary Club; Laura Mattson, Chamber ambassador; Barb Ehling, Streator Rotary Club; Melissa Badger, director of Streator Public Library; Sandy Austin, Streator Public Library Board; Judy Booze, Chamber ambassador/Rotary Club; Nicole Close, Streator Public Library; Charlotte Badger, Streator Public Library; and Jeffrey Alstadt, Rotary Club. (Photo Provided By Dana Stillwell)

The Streator Public Library has opened its new Fabric and Friends Room, giving residents a place to sew using library-provided machines, tools and materials.

A grant from the Streator Rotary Club funded the equipment and supplies needed to transform the previously unused room at the library. The room includes sewing machines, a fabric-cutting machine, mannequins, fabric, needles and other supplies.

Library Director Melissa Badger said the room is designed for both newcomers and experienced sewers who may need extra space or access to equipment. She said the project fits into her goal of building “makers labs” throughout the library.

The first program in the new space will be a workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, where the library’s Dungeons and Dragons group will sew their own dice bags.

For more information, call the library at 815-672-2729.