La Salle County deputies nab dozens for holiday violations

La Salle County deputies didn’t find much alcohol on the roads Thanksgiving weekend -- just one DUI -- but 20 unlucky motorists were caught speeding or using handheld devices.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office participated in the statewide “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.

During the campaign, deputies reported 16 speeding citations and four for the use of electronic devices.

Additionally, deputies issued 13 occupant restraint citations, 13 miscellaneous traffic citations, one DUI and one arrest for driving while revoked. One suspect was picked up on a warrant.

“These results reflect our commitment to a safe community,” Sheriff Adam Diss said. “Impaired is impaired, whether you use alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

“Combine that with not wearing a seat belt, and the consequences can be deadly. Please buckle up and plan a sober ride every time.”