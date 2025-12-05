IVCC opens 2-month window for $350,000 in scholarship funds

Current and incoming Illinois Valley Community College students can apply for more than $350,000 in foundation scholarships through Feb. 5 using a single online application, IVCC said in a news release.

Current and incoming Illinois Valley Community College students can apply for more than $350,000 in foundation scholarships through Feb. 5 using a single online application, IVCC said in a news release.

A new online program instituted last year streamlines the annual application process. The software makes the process easy, and since it only happens once a year, Foundation Executive Director Tracy Beattie recommends students take time now to apply, according to the news release.

Scholarships will be awarded in May and applied to the 2026-2027 school year.

Awards range from $500 to $4,500 and are available in almost every area of study, but not all awards are tied to specific disciplines. More than 80 general scholarships are available to students who are undecided or in an area of study that does not offer a distinct scholarship, according to the news release.

Students are not required to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to be eligible for an IVCC Foundation scholarship.

The link to apply for scholarships is open through Feb. 5, 2026, at ivcc.awardspring.com.

For more information, contact Donna Swiskoski, Scholarship Specialist, at 815-224-0551.