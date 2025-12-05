Fraudster claimed to have run Ottawa daycare service

Two down, four to go. Assistant La Salle County State's Attorney Laura Hall and La Salle County States Attorney Joe Navarro announced in January charges against six individuals who obtained COVID-19 relief funds under false pretenses. A second has been convicted: Ebony Green pleaded guilty Thursday and faces up to five years. (Scott Anderson)

She claimed to run a daycare service in Ottawa with earnings of $100,000. Ebony Green was actually a hair stylist earning a fraction of that. Yet she got a COVID-19 relief loan for nearly $20,000.

Green, 29, of University Park appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a blind plea to theft, a Class 1 felony carrying a possible prison sentence of four to 15 years. Additional charges were dismissed.

In exchange for her plea, La Salle County prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than five years in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29 before Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni.

Green is one of six people facing felony charges after the Illinois Department of Revenue flagged some questionable applications for COVID-19 relief funds across the state. Two of the six have now pleaded guilty.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder said in open court Thursday that had Green’s case gone to trial then prosecutors were prepared to produce paperwork showing divergent income disclosures.

In March of 2021, he said, Green’s signature appeared on papers saying she was sole proprietor of a daycare service in Ottawa. In a companion filing, she disclosed earnings of $106,600. Based on those representations she secured a $20,830 loan.

But other documents procured after investigators began sniffing around for fraudulent cases unearthed a separate disclosure in which Green said she was a hair stylist earning about 10% of what she’d claimed to make in the daycare business.

Green will have an opportunity to make a statement when she stands for sentencing.

By the time Green is sentenced, Vescogni will have settled on a punishment for the first of the six suspects to plead. Amanda K. Rogers, 34, of Ottawa previously entered a blind plea to Class 1 theft and will be sentenced Jan. 15. Prosecutors agreed to a five-year cap in her case, too.

Rogers admitted applying for a government loan after submitting paperwork showing she owned an Ottawa business (never named in the application) with gross profits over $100,000. Though Rogers was later found to own and operate no such business, the fraudulent claims resulted in her obtaining a loan for nearly $30,000.

Four more suspects have pending cases.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro announced felony charges against the six after the Illinois Department of Revenue flagged some questionable applications for COVID-19 relief funds across the state.

Navarro said the charges were not the result of a conspiracy per se, but the suspects “probably acted in concert” and some of the documents bore similarities such as the same