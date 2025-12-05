Bishop Tylka renews Sheen Foundation advisory board

Bishop Fulton J. Sheen appears before parishioners April 13, 1979, at New York's St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church. Pope Francis has approved a miracle bringing Sheen, the late American archbishop known for his revolutionary radio and TV preaching, closer to sainthood. (AP file)

Bishop Louis Tylka has renewed the Archbishop Fulton Sheen Foundation Advisory Board amid growing public interest in the venerable’s legacy and canonization cause.

The board had been inactive since the canonization process was delayed in 2019. Recent plans to renovate Sheen’s former high school, the Spalding Institute, into the Fulton Sheen Experience have sparked renewed enthusiasm for the archbishop’s legacy.

The foundation promotes the life and teachings of the Venerable Servant of God Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen. It advances his cause for canonization under the supervision of the Bishop of Peoria.

The 14-member advisory board includes scholars, medical professionals, media experts, museum directors, tourism leaders, Spalding Institute alumni and two members of the Sheen family. Members represent locations across the United States and Canada.

“I am so happy to have such an enthusiastic and dedicated collection of board members who share our love for Archbishop Sheen,” Msgr. Jason Gray, executive director of the Sheen Foundation, said in a news release. “Each of these nominees expressed great excitement at their appointment and look forward to working for the advancement of the cause.”

Board members include John Alves of Granbury, Texas; Fr. Ray Atwood of Oelwein, Iowa; Bill Conger of East Peoria; Paul Sheen Cunningham of Bronxville, New York; JD Dalfonso of Peoria; Oscar Delgado of Rochester, Minnesota; Sr. Judith Ann Duvall of East Peoria; Gerri Kearns of Cross River, New York; Msgr. Roger Landry of New York; Bob Manning of Peoria; Dolores Sheen of Peoria; Allan Smith of Midland, Ontario; Alicia Varela of Spring, Texas; and Dr. Louis Varela of Spring, Texas.

Tylka said he looks forward to working with the board to promote Sheen’s legacy nationally and internationally, particularly through collaboration with the Pontifical Mission Societies, which Sheen directed from 1950 to 1966.

The Fulton Sheen Experience will serve as a public destination celebrating the archbishop’s enduring legacy and inviting visitors to learn about his life and faith.