‘A Christmas Carol’ comes to Stage 212 on Dec. 21

Stage 212 will be hosting a special entertainment event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21, when Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre presents Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol: The Ghosts of Christmas.”

Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre comes to audiences “directly” from The City of London in the year 1959, complete with surprising sound effects and audience participation. Host Nigel Bexter-Ellis (Dave Roden) and guest star Wilfred Belbram (Jeff Sudakov) bring the seasonal classic “A Christmas Carol” to life.

The two actors swiftly, joyfully, and hilariously play over 30 different characters, all while making their own live-action sound effects using the theatrical machines of Edward S. Koizumi.

Tickets are $17 each and may be purchased online by visiting stage212.org or by calling the box office at 815-224-3025 and leaving a message.