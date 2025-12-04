Serena boys, Marquette and Earlville girls suffer home defeats: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys basketball

St. Bede 56, Serena 44: At Serena on Wednesday, the host Huskers suffered the dozen-point nonconference loss at the hands of the Bedans.

“Came out strong in the first quarter, then they took it to us,” Serena coach Dain Twait said.

Cash Raikes recorded 12 points and six rebounds, Hendrix Johnson 10 points and six rebounds and Payton Twait nine points and four assists for the Huskers.

Plano 55, Newark 44: At Plano, the visiting Norsemen suffered the nonconference road defeat.

Reggie Chapman (16 points), Cody Kulbartz (11 points, 21 rebounds, six blocked shots) and Nolan Anderson (eight points) paced the effort for Newark.

Reed-Custer 54, Somonauk 47: At Braidwood, the visiting Bobcats led by seven points at the half but were outscored by 14 in the second half.

Tristan Reed’s 10 points and eight from Owen Hopkins led Somonauk.

Girls basketball

Hall 43, Marquette 38: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the host Crusaders were dealt the nonconference defeat at the hands of the Red Devils.

Kaitlin Davis scored 13 points, with Hunter Hopkins adding eight for Marquette.

Mendota 49, Earlville 33: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders suffered the nonconference home loss.