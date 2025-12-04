Putnam County Library launches Revolutionary War book club series

The Putnam County Public Library District will launch a community book club series in January 2026 as part of its America250 programming, celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The Putnam County Public Library District will launch a community book club series in January 2026 as part of its America250 programming, celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together” invites readers of all ages to explore American Revolution history through shared reading, discussion and film. The program is free and open to the public.

Sessions will meet both in person at rotating library branches and online via Zoom. Participants will view segments from the PBS documentary “American Revolution” by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt.

January schedule:

Adult Program (Ages 19+): 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20, at the Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St. The book is “Reporting the Revolutionary War: Before It Was History, It Was News” by Todd Andrlik. Virtual participation available at shorturl.at/kVVT4.

The book examines the American Revolution through eighteenth-century newspapers, broadsheets, letters and firsthand accounts from both Patriots and Loyalists.

Teen Program (Ages 13-19): 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, at the McNabb Branch, 322 W. Main St., McNabb. The book is “Rebellion 1776” by Laurie Halse Anderson. Virtual participation available at shorturl.at/Yojq6.

Set during the 1776 Siege of Boston, the novel follows 13-year-old Elspeth Culpepper as she navigates a city torn by war and a smallpox epidemic.

Youth Program (Ages 8-14): 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29, at the Condit Branch, 105 N. Center St., Putnam. The books are “Revolutionary Mary” by Karen Blumenthal and “Her Name Was Mary Katherine” by Ella Schwartz. Virtual participation available at shorturl.at/gUvJV.

Both books tell the story of Mary Katharine Goddard, the colonial printer whose name appears on the Declaration of Independence.

Copies of all books are available at the respective library branches. Funding was provided by a WETA PBS grant through America250Illinois.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.