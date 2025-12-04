Peru purchases new Christmas tree after city can’t find original

Peru's new Christmas tree stands decorated in City Hall on Wednesday. The city purchased the $350 replacement from Menards after officials were unable to locate the original 15-foot tree that had been displayed for the past decade. (Photo provided by Jamey Mertel)

A decade-long tradition ended in Peru earlier this week after the city misplaced its former 15-foot Christmas tree.

The original tree was purchased in 2014 for $1,699, City Clerk Jamey Mertel said. Since its inception, it has stood in the center of City Hall during the holiday season.

Multiple city officials said they have “no idea” where the tree is.

Parks and Recreation Director Adam Thorson said he purchased a new Christmas tree from Menards for between $300 and $350 and decorated it earlier this week.

Thorson said the ornaments and tree decorations are the same as in previous years, except for poinsettias that the mayor purchased.

Mayor Ken Kolowski reiterated that the city has no idea where the old tree is, but they are looking into it. He said he was only made aware of the issue during Monday’s council meeting and hasn’t had time to address it.

“I have been making sure our streets are plowed, our healthcare is expanding, we are growing economically,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s my responsibility if it’s missing, but I don’t know.”

Mertel said City Hall is gearing up for its annual lighted parade, as Laced Brush came in on Wednesday to paint the doors and drive up.

“City Hall looks great and is ready for Saturday,” he said. “It’s a shame it’s being overshadowed by all of this.”